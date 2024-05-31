Watzke: Dortmund can achieve something extraordinary against Madrid

A general view of the German professional sports club Borussia Dortmund logo during the club's German professional sports club. David Inderlied/dpa

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said that the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday is "one of the biggest matches in the club's long history."

That's because Madrid are "the biggest and most successful club in the world - and the club with the greatest charisma, you have to say that without being jealous," Watzke told the Bild newspaper ahead of the game in London.

The record Champions League winners are the clear favourites, but Dortmund feel comfortable in the underdog position. The team can "always achieve something extraordinary in a match," Watzke said.

"Dortmund have it in our DNA to usually achieve outstanding things against particularly strong opponents - especially internationally," he said.

With football stars like Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, Madrid "undoubtedly have a great team," Watzke added.

But even before the two semi-final games against Paris Saint-Germain "no one was betting a penny on us and we won both, he recalled.