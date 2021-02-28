Watts and Cunningham explode to spark RCTC men to come-from-behind victory

Feb. 28—Brian LaPlante's Yellowjackets could've easily folded at halftime, trailing Minnesota State Community & Technical College 32-28

It was RCTC's fifth game in seven days. They were understandably gassed.

But the Yellowjackets found a way to pull out a much-needed 68-56 victory. Keivonte Watts erupted for a game-high 21 points. Watts added four rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 7-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-3 from downtown. Steady forward Jerome Cunningham added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Devyn Frye filled the box score with nine points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals. Stephen Olander came off the bench to deliver nine points.

RCTC (3-4) shot 43.5 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range. They forced Minnesota State Community & Technical College into 19 costly turnovers.

BOX SCORE: RCTC 68, MSCTC 56