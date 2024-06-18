Watts agrees new deal at Exeter City

Caleb Watts will hope to add to the goal he scored on his Exeter debut last September [Rex Features]

Exeter City midfielder Caleb Watts has signed a new deal to keep him at St James Park until January 2025.

The 22-year-old joined the League One side on an initial short-term deal last September and extended it until the end of the season in January.

He scored on his debut against Cheltenham Town in September and went on to play 11 times for City.

Watts joined the Grecians from Southampton on a free transfer, having featured for Australia at the last Olympic Games.

"Caleb is someone who would say he had a disappointing season last year, and he was hugely unlucky with injuries," Exeter boss Gary Caldwell told the club website.

"However, when he was fit and playing, Caleb showed a real tenacity and worked hard, and he is someone who we wanted to offer another contract to.

“The contract runs until January to give him the opportunity to prove himself in a position that is hugely competitive."