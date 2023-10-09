Watt shouts out Warner, Greenlaw as NFL's best linebacker duo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Game recognizes game.

During the 49ers' blowout of the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football," former NFL star pass rusher JJ Watt logged onto X, formerly Twitter, to give 49ers linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw a deserved shout-out early on in the game.

With so much offensive firepower getting plenty of (well-deserved) attention and a DPOY in Bosa, it’s hard to highlight everyone, but is there a better inside linebacker duo in the NFL than Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw for the 49ers? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 9, 2023

Watt's point is hard to argue with.

Through three quarters, Warner had a team-high eight tackles with one sack, one quarterback hurry and one tackle for loss. Greenlaw compiled five tackles, one sack, one quarterback hurry, two tackles for less and one pass defensed in that same span.

Warner added an interception early in the fourth quarter -- his first of the 2023 NFL season -- to turn the 49ers' rout into a laughingstock at Levi's Stadium.

Warner, Greenlaw and the 49ers will try to keep their undefeated record rolling when they visit the Cleveland Browns next Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

