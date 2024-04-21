Watt hails Goodwin after fearing for future

Tony Watt says he thought he'd be the "first on the chopping board" when he returned to Dundee United, but is delighted to have helped his side back to the top flight.

The striker was full of praise for manager Jim Goodwin, who he says has proved been a "credit" despite sections of the support venting frustration throughout the campaign.

“People have been writing us off, but the boys have been brilliant," he told BBC Scotland.

"You see social media and people going mad the manager, but he’s so positive. He’s been a credit for us, I think he’s been the driving force for us.

“The manager had a clear out. I came back and the manager had faith in me. I was the easiest one to put on the chopping block. I was the first person I thought the manager was going to get rid of."

After their 1-0 win over Ayr United, the Tannadice side have all but sealed the Scottish Championship title, and Watt plans to make the most of the celebrations.

“What a group of boys," he added. "They’ve been sensational. We’ll go and have fun for a couple nights, a smile and a beer or two.

“I made plans that were dependent on the result, and I was embarrassed at half-time thinking I might need to cancel the plans.

“But we’ll have tonight and Dundee and then enjoy a few days. You need to let loose, you can’t be uptight all year. We’ll savour the moment."