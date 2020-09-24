The Edmunds brothers — Tremaine, Terrell and Trey — last season became the first trio of brothers to play in the same game since 1927. The Watt brothers — J.J., Derek and T.J. — will meet on the same field Sunday when the Steelers and Texans face off.

“We’re very fortunate when it comes to genes and talent,” J.J., the Texans defensive end, said Wednesday, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “That only takes you so far. It comes down to how hard you want to work.

“Our parents made us (work). They worked extremely hard for what they got in life and taught us if we wanted to accomplish our dreams and goals, we also had to work extremely hard and make sacrifices. At the time, we hated it, but now we understand and appreciate it.”

T.J., the Steelers outside linebacker, arguably has passed his older brother as the best Watt in the NFL.

J.J., 31, is a three-time defensive player of the year, but he has battled injuries most of the past five seasons.

T.J. is tied for the NFL lead with 2.5 sacks and won AFC defensive player of the week this week. J.J. made two sacks against the Ravens on Sunday.

Derek, 27, is the middle brother who’s playing in his first season as Pittsburgh’s fullback after spending four years with the Chargers.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s truly incredible,” J.J. said, via Teresa Varley of the Steelers website. “To have all of us on the field at the same time, in the same game, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Watt brothers to become second trio to appear in same game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk