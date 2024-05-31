Advertisement

Watson's value rises after wonderful season

David Watson's impressive season with Kilmarnock has seen the midfielder's transfer value rise, according to Transfermarkt.

The 19-year-old made 45 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring five goals and contributing three assists as Derek McInnes' side secured a fourth-placed finish in the Premiership and qualified for European football.

Watson was named young player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association, and also won the PFA Scotland young player of the year award.

He is now valued at €1m by the transfers and market values website, a rise of €600k.

