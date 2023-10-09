Watson's status vs. 49ers unclear after Browns QB misses practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Cleveland Browns could be without their starting quarterback Sunday in their Week 6 clash against the undefeated 49ers.

Deshaun Watson was not on the outdoor practice field with the rest of the Browns on Monday in Cleveland. Watson was working inside the facility to rehab his shoulder injury that held him out of the Browns' 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

"He's doing everything in his power, working around the clock with rehab," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "So, he's just doing what he's being told to do in terms of his rehab process."

Watson suffered the shoulder injury on a running play in Cleveland's 27-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Watson, who Stefanski said is day-to-day with the shoulder injury, was medically cleared to play against the Ravens but opted to rest his shoulder. Per The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, that decision reportedly upset teammates in the locker room.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker handled the practice reps Monday in Watson's absence. Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round draft pick by the Browns in April, started Cleveland's game against Baltimore last week and struggled mightily, throwing for 121 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions on 19-of-36 passing.

Walker, a former XFL star, has seven career starts under his belt over the last three years with the Carolina Panthers. He entered the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Panthers in the fourth quarter last season to relieve Baker Mayfield. Walker has thrown for five touchdowns and 11 interceptions over his three-plus years in the NFL.

The Browns were off in Week 5, so if Watson suits up Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium, he'll have 21 days between games.

The 49ers are a tough task to take on for any opposing quarterback. San Francisco held quarterback Dak Prescott to 153 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the 42-10 rout of the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football."

