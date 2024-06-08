Watson wants Scotland to 'stay humble' for Oman test

Doug Watson has urged Scotland to "stay humble" as they prepare to take on Oman in their third T20 World Cup Group B match.

The Scots sit top with three points from their opening two matches, at least until Australia and England meet on Saturday, and meet Oman in Antigua on Sunday.

Scotland complete their group campaign against Australia in Saint Lucia next Saturday.

Watson believes his side are "tracking in the right direction" after they beat Nambia by five wickets on Thursday.

"I still think there's room for improvement," he told Cricket Scotland. "We can be a little bit more clinical with the batting.

"It's a new game and both teams start on nought. Oman will want to win, they'll be desperate for a win, as are we. They've got some really good spinners and some really good seamers and some pretty good batters as well.

"[We need to] make sure we stay humble and keep our feet on the ground."

Watson described the United States' landmark defeat of Pakistan as "awesome for cricket and awesome for associate cricket".

"It just shows that it's all getting closer and closer together," the South African said.

"There are some real world-class players in the associate league.

"It's about adapting really well to what's in front of you. The team that can adapt the quicker to those and stay calm tends to come out on top.

"Things can explode fairly quickly. The backhand of that, if you can handle the pressure and stay calm in the right moment, you can come out on top.

"It only takes one player with the ball, or one player with the bat, to turn a game."