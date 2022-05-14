Watson uncertainty only impacted scheduling of one Browns game in 2022

The Cleveland Browns schedule is out with two primetime games and a chance for another late in the year. With QB Deshaun Watson and WR Amari Cooper joining an elite offensive line and rushing attack, the Browns offense is expected to be can’t miss in 2022. The defense continues to build around DE Myles Garrett, CB Denzel Ward and S John Johnson III with some very good young talent.

As media analysts prepared for the schedule release, many wondered how looming discipline related to Watson’s 22 civil lawsuits could influence the schedule. Would Cleveland get the full allotment of standalone games that a team with their talent would? Would the NFL try to keep eyes off of Watson with mostly early Sunday games?

In the end, the two primetime slots with a chance at another seems a little light for the talent on the roster but fitting for a team that missed the playoffs last year. According to Mike North, VP of broadcast planning for the NFL, the unknown only impacted when they scheduled the Browns to travel to Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans:

"The honest answer to your question is no." NFL VP of broadcast planning Mike North tells @AdamSchein why the unknown availability of Deshaun Watson didn't factor into the making of the Browns schedule. pic.twitter.com/C3JCEpxADl — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) May 13, 2022

North notes the primetime games are spread out but that putting the quarterback’s return to Houston on Week 1 may put a little too much attention on the situation. North also noted the uncertainty of if/when clarity will come for Watson and the Browns going as far as saying “a year or two away.”

While fans, the organization and the players may be hoping for clarity, the NFL provided no hints with Cleveland’s 2022 schedule.