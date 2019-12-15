Watson scores 20, No. 14 Dayton pulls away from Drake 78-47 Dayton's Trey Landers (3) shoots against Drake's Anthony Murphy (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Ibi Watson scored a season-high 20 points and led a first-half run that put No. 14 Dayton in control Saturday night as the Flyers pulled away to a 78-47 victory over Drake.

Dayton (8-1) took the court with its highest ranking in a dozen years but trailed midway through the first half. Watson came off the bench and scored seven straight points to change the momentum.

Obi Toppin added 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Trey Landers had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Flyers hadn't been ranked so high since they also were No. 14 on Jan. 26, 2008.

Drake (8-3) couldn't handle the Flyers' versatile offense. Dayton came in averaging 87.4 points per game, second best in Division I.

Roman Penn had 13 points for the Bulldogs, who have lost nine straight against ranked teams since 2013.

Drake missed eight of its first nine shots - 7-foot center Liam Robbins banked in a 3-pointer - as Dayton eased ahead 13-5. The Bulldogs then quieted the crowd by surging ahead.

Robbins had a three-point play and a pair of 3s during an 11-point run that gave the Bulldogs a 16-13 lead midway through the half. Robbins had five career 3-pointers coming into the game and had never made more than one in a game.

Watson helped the Flyers settle down. He had a pair of free throws, a 3-pointer and a scoop layup during a 16-4 run that closed the half and put the Flyers up 34-22, the fewest points for the Bulldogs in an opening half this season.

Toppin blocked a shot and hit a 3-pointer as the Flyers pulled away at the start of the second half and led by as many as 33 points.

BIG PICTURE

Drake: The Bulldogs were playing only their second true road game. The other was a 81-59 loss at Cincinnati on Nov. 11, the second game of the season.

Dayton: The Flyers had nine turnovers in the first half and three more early in the second half. Coach Anthony Grant put his hand on his forehead after the Flyers threw the ball away on a fast-break opportunity.

UP NEXT

Drake hosts Mount Marty on Tuesday.

Dayton hosts North Texas on Tuesday.

