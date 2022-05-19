Watson punishment decision draws near, Brees & Payton go separate ways on TV

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Thursday was not without its fair share of college football fireworks that couldn't help but bleed into today's NFL podcast. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Dan Wetzel (host of the College Football Enquirer) to react to the explosive comments from Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher about the state of college football.

Later, Charles digs into the latest around Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson and what all signs point to as an impending decision regarding his status for the 2022 season. Charles explains why we may not have to wait much longer to discover if he'll be suspended & highlights the scenarios in which Baker Mayfield could stay on the Browns roster this season. (23:50)

Moving into the broadcasting world, Charles & Dan later discuss Monday Night Football adding flex scheduling and three total double-headers to their slate starting with the 2023 season. They also chat about two former New Orleans Saints passing by each other as ships in the night of TV football analysis as Drew Brees appears to have been one-and-done at NBC while Sean Payton has reportedly joined the ranks at FOX. (36:10)

The guys close out the podcast discussing Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander's new monster contract, why defensive back money is exploding now and the next position group that will have a $30 million dollar man. (50:05)

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson speaks at a press conference with GM Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski (R). (Photo Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

