Watson 'honoured' to win young player of the year

David Watson thanked Derek McInnes for his "belief" after the Kilmarnock midfielder was named PFA Scotland young player of the year.

The Rugby Park boss gave the teenager his debut for the club, paving the way for a stellar season in which Killie have already secured European football.

"It's amazing," Watson told PFA Scotland. "It's a great honour to be nominated by my fellow players, and to win it is just even better.

"I think securing fourth will feel like the perfect ending. This is a great achievement to get young player of the year.

"I'd like to say thank you to my coaches when I was younger. Obviously the gaffer [Derek McInnes] for believing in me and giving me my first full-time start in the SPFL.

"There's a lot of amazing players and it's such a honour for them to see the season I've had and vote for me."