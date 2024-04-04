Watson extends Edinburgh contract

Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson will continue his long association with the club, after extending his contract for another season.

The 32-yer-old joined Edinburgh in 2011 and has made over 150 appearances in that time, while also representing Scotland and the British and Irish Lions.

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt said: “We’re delighted to keep Hamish here at the club. His on-field contribution is there for all to see – he’s a relentless competitor and gives 100% every time he takes to the field for club and country.

“Playing the way he does takes a huge amount of thankless and unheralded work behind the scenes in training and preparation. He sets an exceptionally high standard for everyone at the club every day.

“He’s the type of player any coach or fan would be delighted to have at their club, and I’m sure wouldn’t have been short of suitors, so we’re delighted he’s staying on.”

Watson himself said: "Edinburgh Rugby is my club and Edinburgh is my home – I couldn’t see myself playing anywhere else at this point in my career.

“This is the club where I’ve grown up and I was immensely proud to reach 150 appearances for the team earlier this season.

“As I’ve always said, I want to win silverware for this club. We know we have the squad to do it, and a brilliant home and fanbase at Hive Stadium, it’s now just about believing we can take the next steps to lift trophies.”