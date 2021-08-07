A Watkins Glen win for Austin Hill
Austin Hill gets a win at Watkins Glen, claiming his second victory of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
Austin Hill gets a win at Watkins Glen, claiming his second victory of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
As ratings decline for the Tokyo Games, it's clear that a new broadcast reality is coming.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
The U.S. mens 4x400m relay team gave America one of the best feel-good stories of the Tokyo Olympics.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
Allyson Felix wins her record 11th Olympic medal, teaming with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu to take gold in the 4x400 relay.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Megatron becomes a Hall of Famer this weekend. He's still mad at the Lions.
Olympian Kaleigh Gilchrist recovered physically from a near-fatal balcony clash. Then came the bigger battle: PTSD.
The three-time Olympian is flawless no matter what age!
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
A throwback like no other.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.