Watkins Glen, NY hosts all three NASCAR races









The 2.45-mile Watkins.Glen International road course in Watkins.Glen, NY hosted all three NASCAR series races this past weekend. The Camping World Truck Series race was shortened from 72 laps scheduled to 61 laps due to lightning storms in the area on Saturday. This was the final regular season race for the trucks before moving into the series playoffs. After the storms passed the XFINITY Series got their full event in later in the day. On Sunday, Kyle Larson won the Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen and took the lead in the series championship standings. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Aug 8, Go Bowling at the Glen - Watkins-Glen-International - 90 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Sunday’s event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Brad Keselowski (#2 Ford Mustang) P1 on the starting grid. Joey Logano (#22 Ford Mustang) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #12 Ryan Blaney, #5 Kyle Larson, #4 Kevin Harvick, #11 Denny Hamlin, #20 Christopher Bell, #10 Aric Almirola, #19 Martin Truex Jr. and #48 Alex Bowman formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 37 entries.

- Kyle Larson (#5 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 11th victory in 247 NCS races. This is his 5th victory and 16th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory and 4th top-10 finish in eight races at Watkins Glen. Chase Elliott (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in six races at WGI and his 13th top-10 finish in 2021. Martin Truex Jr. (3rd) posted his 10th top-10 finish in 16 races at WGI. Chase Briscoe (9th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). Polesitter Brad Keselowski led 9 laps and finished in 35th place.

- NCS points leader: Kyle Larson is tied in points with Denny Hamlin for the lead but his 5 victories breaks the tie.

- TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Kyle Larson 1

2. Denny Hamlin -1

3. William Byron

4. Kyle Busch

5. Joey Logano

6. Chase Elliott

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Kevin Harvick 1

10. Brad Keselowski -1

11. Alex Bowman

12. Tyler Reddick

13. Austin Dillon

14. Kurt Busch

15. Christopher Bell

16. Chris Buescher

- Next: Sun, Aug 15, Verizon 200 - Indianapolis.Motor Speedway Road Course - 82 laps.

XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Aug 7, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 - Watkins.Glen Int'l - 82 laps.

- No practice or qualifying sessions were scheduled for Saturday's XFINITY.Series event. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for this event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) P1 on the starting grid. Austin Cindric (#22 Ford F-150) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #18 Daniel Hemric, #20 Harrison Burton, #11 Justin Haley, #16 AJ Allmendinger, #2 Myatt Snider, #10 Jeb Burton, #02 Brett Moffitt and #98 Riley Herbst formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Since 41 cars entered for the 40-car field, #13 David Starr missed the race.

- Ty Gibbs (#54 Toyota Supra) scored his 3rd victory in 11 NXS races. This is his 3rd victory and 8th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory in two races at WGI. AJ Allmendinger (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in four WGI races and his 13th top-10 finish in 2021. Austin Cindric (3rd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in four races at WGI. Polesitter Justin Allgaier finished in 4th place.

- NXS points leader: Austin Cindric by 80 points over AJ Allmendinger.

- TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Austin Cindric

2. AJ Allmendinger

3. Daniel Hemric

4. Justin Allgaier

5. Harrison Burton

6. Jeb Burton

7. Justin Haley

8. Noah Gragson

9. Brandon Jones

10. Jeremy Clements

11. Michael Annett

12. Riley Herbst 1

- Next: Sat, Aug 14, Pennzoil 150 - Indianapolis.Motor Speedway Road Course Road Course - 62 laps.

Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Sat, Aug 7, United Rentals 176 - Watkins Glen Int’l - 72 laps (61 laps run - weather).

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for this event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Austin Hill (#16 Toyota Tundra) P1 on the starting grid. Todd Gilliland (#38 Ford F-150) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #3 Chandler Smith, #88 Matt Crafton, #99 Ben Rhodes, #4 John Hunter Nemechek, #19 Derek Krause, #21 Zane Smith, #42 Carson Hocevar and #26 Tyler Ankrum formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-truck field: No one, only 40 entries.

- Austin Hill scored his 8th victory in 113 NTS races. This is his 2nd victory and 12th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory in two races at Watkins Glen. John Hunter Nemechek (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in two races at WGI. It is his 12th top-10 finish in 2021. Sheldon Creed (3rd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in two WGI races. Carson Hocevar (10th) was the highest finishing ROTY. John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) ends the regular season leading the point standings by 89 points over Austin Hill. He earns the 2021 regular season Championship title.

NTS Playoffs - Round of 10:

Reseeding order based on regular season stage wins, race wins, points, etc.

1. John Hunter Nemechek

2. Austin Hill

3. Ben Rhodes

4. Todd Gilliland

5. Sheldon Creed

6. Zane Smith

7. Matt Crafton

8. Carson Hocevar

------------------------

- After the next 3 races (WWT Raceway, Darlington.Raceway and Bristol.Motor Speedway), the bottom 2 will not advance to the NTS Playoffs - Round of 8 - at Las.Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

------------------------

9. Stewart Friesen

10. Chandler Smith

- Next: Fri, Aug 20, WWT Raceway 200 - World Wide Technology Raceway - 160 laps.

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA.Menards S eries (AMS), ARCA.Menards East (AME) Combo:

Sat, Jul 24, Shore Lunch 150 - Iowa Speedway - 150 laps.

Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs

AMS Points Leader: Ty Gibbs - AME Points Leader: Sammy Smith

AMS Next: Sat, Jul 31, Calypso Lemonade 200 - Winchester Speedway - 200 laps.

AME Next: Sun, Aug 29, * Sprecher 150 - Milwaukee Mile Speedway - 150 laps.

* Combo race with ARCA.Menards Series

ARCA.Menards Series:

Sat, Jul 31, Calypso Lemonade 200 - Winchester Speedway - 200 laps (+5 laps OT).

Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Corey Heim - Points Leader: Ty Gibbs

Fri, Aug 6, Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen - Watkins.Glen Int’l - 41 laps.

Winner: Corey Heim - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Ty Gibbs

Next: Fri, Aug 20, Henry Ford Health System 200 - Michigan.Int’l Speedway - 100 laps.

ARCA.Menards West:

Sat, Jul 31, Colorado 150 - Colorado National Speedway - 150 laps.

Winner: Joey Iest - P1: Todd Souza - Points Leader: Jesse Love

Next: Sat, Aug 21, Irwindale 150 - Irwindale Speedway - 150 laps.

Whelen Modified Tour:

Sat. Jul 31, Nu-Way Auto Parts 150 - New York Int’l Raceway Park - 150 laps.

Winner: Patrick Emerling - P1: Jon McKennedy - Points Leader: Patrick Emerling

Fri. Aug 6, GAF Roofing 150 - Stafford Motor Speedway - 150 laps.

Winner: Ryan Preece - P1: Ryan Preece - Points Leader: Justin Bonsignore

Next: Sat. Aug 21, Rumble at the Ridge 200 - Beech Ridge Motor Speedway - 200 laps.

Pinty's Series:

Sun, Aug 1, Doubleheader at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario.

Race 1: Frontline Workers 125 - Sunset Speedway - 125 laps.

Winner: Raphael Lessard - P1: Peter Shepherd III - Points Leader: Raphael Lessard

Race 2: General Tire 125 - Sunset Speedway - 125 laps.

Winner: Raphael Lessard - P1: Andrew Ranger - Points Leader: Raphael Lessard

Next: Sun, Aug 15, Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres, Quebec

Peak Mexico Series:

Sun, Aug 1 at Ovalo Aguascalientes Mexico, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr.

Next: Sun, Aug 22 at Autodromo Potosino, San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Track Details

Autodromo Potosino - 0.5-mile oval - San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Beech Ridge Motor Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Scarborough, Maine

Circuit de Trois-Rivieres - 1.53-mile street circuit - Trois-Rivieres, Quebec

Colorado National Speedway - 0.375-mile oval - Dacono, Colorado

Indianapolis.Motor Speedway - 2.41-mile, 14-turn road course - Speedway, Indiana

Iowa Speedway - 0.875-mile oval - Newton, Iowa

Irwindale Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Irwindale, California

Knoxville Raceway - 0.5 mile dirt oval - Knoxville, Iowa

Michigan.Int’l Speedway - 2-mile oval - Brooklyn, Michigan.

Milwaukee Mile Speedway - 1-mile oval - West Allis, Wisconsin

New York Int’l Raceway Park - 0.625-mile oval - Lancaster, New York

Ovalo Aguascalientes Mexico - 0.875-mile concrete oval - Aguascalientes, Mexico

Southern National Motorsports Park - 0.4-mile oval - Lucama, North Carolina

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Watkins.Glen Int’l - 2.45-mile road course - Watkins.Glen, New York

Winchester Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Winchester, Indiana

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway - 1.25-mile oval - Madison, Illinois