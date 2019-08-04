Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup: Elliott resists Truex for second 2019 win
Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott resited pressure from Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr to clinch a second NASCAR Cup win of 2019 at Watkins Glen.
Polesitter Elliott led 81 of 90 laps and swept the stages at the venue at which he claimed his maiden Cup victory last season.
But Truex posed a significant threat throughout the final stage as the two dominated, consistently lapping a second faster than the rest of the field.
A restart in the final part of the race offer Truex his best opportunity to pass Elliott's Chevrolet. The two banged wheels approaching Turn 1 and through the Esses, escaping serious damage despite Elliott's initial fears of a deflating left-rear tyre.
Truex was within striking distance of Elliott entering the final laps but was unable to make an overtake and, setting for second, secured his fifth top-two finish from the last six road-course races.
Having started the race in third, Kyle Busch was eliminated from contention early on after tangling with front-row starter William Byron while battling for second at Turn 1.
Busch spun and slipped back to 10th and, after coming across Hendrick Motorsports' Byron later in the stage, Busch pushed the Chevrolet driver onto the grass at Turn 5.
Byron retaliated by ramming Busch during the stage-ending caution period, causing significant damage to the front of his Chevrolet.
In stage three, and while recovering from a pitlane speeding penalty, Busch made door-to-door contact with Darrell Wallace Jr as the two tussled on the pit straight. After several bites of contact, Wallace spun Busch at Turn 1 to trigger the final caution of the race.
Busch restarted the race in 29th, but recovered to 11th at the finish.
His JGR team-mates Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones ended up third and fourth, with Jones climbing from 14th on the grid to secure his fourth consecutive top-four finish to elevate himself 54 points clear of the playoff cut with four regular-season races remaining.
For the second race in a row, Ryan Blaney started from the rear of the field due to unapproved pre-race adjustments.
He recovered to finish fifth despite tangling with his team-mate Joey Logano as the two battled through Turn 5 early on, as well as pitching Jimmie Johnson into a spin at the Carousel in the final stage.
Johnson trailed home in 19th and ended the race level on points with Ryan Newman - the two either side of the playoff cut line.
Newman was running in 15th when he picked up a puncture and subsequent pitlane penalty for entering too many pitboxes, finishing in 25th.
Matt DiBenedetto passed Kevin Harvick late on to grab sixth place, and the fourth top-10 finish in the last seven races for the Leavine Family Racing team.
Kyle Larson briefly led the race in the second stage after being the last car to make his first pitstop. His alternative strategy propelled him to eighth.
Result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
1
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
90
2
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
90
3
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
90
4
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
90
5
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
90
6
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
90
7
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
90
8
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
90
9
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
90
10
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
90
11
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
90
12
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
90
13
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
90
14
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
90
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
90
16
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
90
17
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
90
18
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
90
19
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
90
20
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
90
21
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
90
22
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
90
23
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
90
24
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
90
25
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
90
26
Parker Kligerman
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
90
27
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
90
28
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
90
29
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
90
30
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
89
31
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
89
32
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
89
33
Cody Ware
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
89
34
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
85
35
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
84
36
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
72
37
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
65
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus