NASCAR has released entry lists for this weekend’s Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races at Watkins Glen International.

Cup: Go Bowling at the Glen (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN)

Thirty-seven cars are on the entry list.

R.C. Enerson, who is 24 years old, is scheduled to make his Cup debut this weekend in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. Enerson has one Xfinity start. That came last year at Road America. He finished 20th. He also has four NTT IndyCar starts, the most recent in 2019 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Cup Series did not race at Watkins Glen last year. The last race on the road course was 2019. Chase Elliott won that race.

Watkins Glen Cup entry list

Xfinity: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 (4 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered.

Among those on the entry list are Austin Dillon in the No. 23 for Our Motorsports and Erik Jones in the No. 31 for Jordan Anderson Racing.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric won at this track in 2019, the last time the series competed at the Glen.

Watkins Glen Xfinity entry list

Trucks: The United Rentals 176 (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Forty trucks are entered.

Taylor Gray will make his series debut for Team DGR and be a teammate to his brother Tanner.

Will Rodgers, who has made five Xfinity starts, will make his Truck debut with Cram Enterprises.

Former Cup driver Paul Menard returns to drive for ThorSport Racing. He drove for the team at Circuit of the Americas.

Watkins Glen Truck entry list

Read more about NASCAR

Ross Chastain to drive for Trackhouse Racing in 2022 NASCAR Power Rankings: Top 10 Cup paint schemes of all time NASCAR returns to track this weekend at Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks originally appeared on NBCSports.com