[Getty Images]

Former Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey believes Ollie Watkins should "definitely" be in England's Euro 2024 squad.

Watkins scored his 19th league goal of the season against Arsenal on Sunday and equalled the club record for the most in a campaign in the Premier League era.

The 28-year-old, who has scored 26 times in 45 games this season, is now just one behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

The ex-Brentford forward's form this campaign puts him in a strong position to be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's tournament.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Heskey said: "Ollie [Watkins] gives you something different.

"We have this constant debate about whether he should be second in line as striker for the national team. He gives you that pace no-one likes to defend against. He gives you that option that if you want to go longer - not just lump it forward, but put the ball in behind with a little bit of guile.

"You can put it into positions where he can run on to it and he has shown he can finish when given that opportunity.

"He's had a fantastic season - not only for goals but also assists. I don't think he has taken a penalty yet so he has had a phenomenal season.

"You would think he has to be the second in line for the England striker role. He is definitely in."