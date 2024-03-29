Watford vs Leeds LIVE: Championship team news, line ups, and more tonight

Watford host Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship tonight (Getty Images)

Watford host Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship in the late kick off on Good Friday.

Tom Cleverley kicked off his time as Watford interim head coach off to a good start prior to the international break with a 1-0 win over Birmingham City.

The Hornets head into the match against Leeds solidly in a mid-table position, 13 points behind Norwich who occupy the sixth and final play-off spot.

Leeds on the other hand are in the fight to be crowned league champions and secure automatic promotion back to the top flight.

Leeds and Leicester go into the weekend level on points, and one above Ipswich.

Daniel Farke boasts an impressive record for promotion to the top flight, having managed to do so twice when manager of Norwich.

Follow all the live action from the Championship clash in the blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here.

Watford vs Leeds LIVE

Kick off will be at 8pm GMT

Teams will be announced an hour before kick off

Watford FC - Leeds United FC

Watford vs Leeds

15:58 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Watford vs Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hornets will have a tough task ahead of them with Leeds in the fight alongside Leicester and Ipswich to be crowned Championship winners.