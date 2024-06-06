Watford starlet Ismael Kone eyeing Roma move

Watford midfielder Ismael Kone is being linked with a move to Serie A where Roma are reportedly monitoring him.

The capital club are said to be on the look-out for the young and promising midfielder.

Sources from England suggest Roma’s interest in Kone is concrete and could soon materialize in a bid for the 21-year-old.

Despite a disappointing campaign for Watford, Kone proved one of the better performers in the English Championship, collecting 4 goals and 3 assists in 42 appearances for the Hornets.

The player’s growth caught the attention of several top sides including Roma who are expected to undergo a major revolution this summer.

The Giallorossi are in fact projected to invest in young talents while offloading the likes of Lukaku, Spinazzola, Patricio and more.

According to English news portal FootballLeagueWorld, Roma are thinking of adding Kone as a necessary midfield reinforcement.

Over the past season, the Giallorossi struggled to keep up the pace in Serie A and Europa League due to their lack of depth, especially in the midfield.

Roma head coach Daniele De Rossi stressed the importance of fast, strong and technical midfielders – all traits that Kone possesses and put on display for Watford this past year.

Watford’s preference is to keep Kone, but the Hornets could ultimately settle for an important bid from Serie A given their recent failed attempt to achieve promotion to the Premier League.