Watford, Southampton add defenders from Spain, Poland

Watford and Southampton have strengthened their back lines ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Saints nabbed 21-year-old Lech Poznan center back Jan Bednarek, who is with Poland at the U-21 EURO.

Bednarek stands 6-foot-2 and made 31 appearances for his Polish club last season, and it sounds like he’s a bit awed by his early experiences at St. Mary’s:

“It’s like a different kind of place to which we see in Poland,” said Bednarek of the facilities at Staplewood Campus. “It’s modern, it’s so big. There is everything that you need to improve. I will do everything to use this time here.

As for the Hornets, they’ve added former Barcelona B and Real Madrid B back Kiko Femenia.

The 26-year-old right back made his name with Alaves the last two seasons, boosting the club into the top flight before making 37 appearances in La Liga. Femenia averaged 1.5 interceptions and 1.3 clearances per game last season.

Bednarek seems one for the future, while Femenia is a bit of a risk from Watford in terms of immediate impact. He was not a star for his club in La Liga, but could his style be a better fit in the PL?

