Watford Push To Sign 26-goal Hitman, Player Wants Crack At England

Watford are pushing to sign Maccabi Haifa striker Frantzdy Pierrot in the ongoing summer transfer window and the player would like a crack at England, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hornets finished 15th in the Championship standings last season and are keen to build a squad to push for the playoffs again.

Watford are looking to add more goals to their squad ahead of the new season and are scouring the market for strikers.

Pierrot has emerged as a top target after scoring 26 times in all competitions last season for Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

It has been claimed that the Hornets are trying to get a deal over the line for his signature this summer, despite the fact he is 29.

Despite his goalscoring record, Maccabi Haifa are prepared to sell him for somewhere around £1.7m.

He only has a year left on his contract and the Israeli club are keen to cash in before it’s too late.

Pierrot would be keen on a move to the British Isles as after playing in France, Belgium and Israel, he wants a crack at English football.

That should boost Watford’s chances of landing him.