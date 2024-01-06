Watford 2-1 Chesterfield: Tom Dele-Bashiru sends Hornets into FA Cup fourth round

Tom Dele-Bashiru sent Watford into the fourth round of the FA Cup with an injury-time winner against National League leaders Chesterfield.

Chesterfield had been on course to upstage a side 63 places above them in the English football pyramid, but late goals from substitute Mileta Rajovic and Dele-Bashiru saved the Hornets.

It was with Chesterfield's first attempt on target that Joe Quigley headed the non-league side in front, to the delight of the 4,000 travelling fans at Vicarage Road.

Rajovic appeared to have salvaged an FA Cup third-round replay with a second-half header, only for Dele-Bashiru to complete the comeback in a frantic finish that saw both sides carve out chances to win it.

Chesterfield, who were beaten by Notts County on penalties in the National League promotion final last season, had already knocked two League One sides out - including third-tier leaders Portsmouth - to set up the cup tie against the Hornets.

And while Quigley's header and a number of saves from Ryan Boot got them within 14 minutes of a famous upset, they were eventually overcome by a Watford side who have advanced beyond the third round for the first time since they reached the final of the competition in 2019.

Both sides made five changes for the tie with striker Rhys Healey making his first Watford start, while Liam Mandeville started on his 200th Chesterfield appearance.

Jake Livermore was quick to test visiting goalkeeper Boot, while it took an excellent block from Miguel Freckleton to foil Yaser Asprilla after the Colombian intercepted an attempted backpass from Branden Horton.

Boot went on to make a vital double save, denying Ismael Kone and Matheus Martins, before Quigley met a cross from Ryheem Sheckleford to stun the hosts.

Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann denied Ollie Banks from adding a second immediately after the break, while Watford's search for a leveller saw Healey mis-hit a huge chance wide soon after.

It took another excellent save from Boot to keep the Spireites ahead, keeping Healey out before the former Toulouse forward was forced off injured.

Leading Watford scorer Rajovic came off the bench to level with his ninth goal for the club, sparking a thrilling finish to the match which saw keepers Bachmann and Boot both make saves before Dele-Bashiru wriggled into space in the box to win it in the 95th minute.

'We have done the National League proud' - reaction

Watford head coach Valerien Ismael told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"The main thing in the cup is always to come through. The main this is that we made it.

"The other thing we did, was make the game complicated for ourselves. And credit to Chesterfield, they played a very good away game with a nothing-to-lose mentality.

"I didn't have the feeling in the first half that we controlled anything, and this is what I said at half-time.

"We had to raise our standard and level because that is something that is non-negotiable. We did that in the second half.

"It was a great mentality to score in the very last minute - we know we have that mentality and we overcome the challenge."

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It was a cracking day with a bit of a sickener of an ending.

"If it went to a replay we would have been pleased, no-one wanted that last-minute goal, especially with the 4,000 people [Chesterfield fans] behind the goal.

"Once the dust settles it will be a case of we had a right go, we played ever so well and made a Championship team look ordinary for periods.

"There are so many positives, you look at our FA Cup games - Orient, Pompey and today - and I think we have really done the National League proud."