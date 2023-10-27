Waterville, Sherburne-Earlville win football crossovers to finish season

Waterville's Indians, Sherburne-Earlville's Marauders and the Oneida Express were winners Thursday in crossover play for Section III's non-qualifiers for postseason play.

All three teams played at home with Waterville completing a .500 season with a 29-0 shutout of the Onondaga Tigers, Sherburne-Earlville earning a seventh victory by beating Jordan-Elbridge 40-14, and Oneida edging Watertown 33-28.

Cooperstown plays its crossover Friday at Section IV Unatego.

Waterville 29, Onondaga 0

WATERVILLE - Senior quarterback Kane Patterson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as Waterville completed its first season as an eight player football team with a 4-4 record by shutting out a one-win Onondaga team 29-0 at Brothertown Stadium.

Kane Patterson throws a pass for Waterville under pressure from Frankfort-Schuyler's Joshua Stemmer (6) Oct. 14. Patterson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score Thursday as Waterville completed its first eight player season.

Patterson completed all three of the passes he attempted with a 72-yard touchdown to his brother Cooper in the first quarter and a 60-yarder to Bryce Wright in the second. Patterson passed for 148 yards and led the Eagles with 72 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The Eagles went 80 yards on the game's opening drive and took an 8-0 lead on Patterson's two-yard touchdown run and Wright's conversion run.

The first play of the next Waterville drive was the Patterson-to-Patterson touchdown pass.

Jackson Ruane intercepted an Onondaga pass and ran it back 55 yards for a touchdown before Wright caught his touchdown pass.

Junior Cooper Patterson caught two passes for 88 yards.

Onondaga finishes the season with a 1-7 record.

Sherburne-Earlville 40, Jordan-Elbridge 14

SHERBURNE - The Sherburne-Earlville Marauders reached 40 points for the fourth time in six games Thursday and completed a 7-2 season with their 40-14 win over the Jordan-Elbridge Eagles.

The Marauders opted to compete in Class C-2 this season and were ineligible for postseason play. Their two losses were decided by a combined three points.

Sherburne-Earlville's Ethan Shaw runs with the ball against Holland Patent Oct. 14. Shaw scored three touchdowns Thursday and helped the Marauders complete a 7-2 season.

Senior Ethan Shaw ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass from classmate Darren Miles for a third touchdown. The Marauders took the lead with a 20-point second quarter after Jordan-Elbidge (2-7) had scored first.

Miles threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Key to tie the game at 6 in the second quarter and Sherburne-Earlville took the lead with two-yard touchdown runs by Shaw and junior Nick Hull.

Leading 20-6 at halftime, the Marauders got another short touchdown run from Shaw in the third quarter before Noah Ackerman recovered a Jordan-Elbridge fumble and ran it back 88 yards for another score.

Miles, who completed 11 of 15 passes for 143 yards, connected with Shaw for another two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Hull led the Marauders with 74 rushing yards on 10 carries while Shaw ran 11 times for 72 yards and Justin Race had five carries for 59 yards. Key had 69 yards on two receptions while Hull and Shaw each caught four passes.

Other score

Oneida 33, Watertown 28

Thursday's top performers

DARREN MILES , Sherburne-Earlville - Senior completed 11 of 15 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

KANE PATTERSON , Waterville - Senior completed all three of his passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a team-high 72 yards and another touchdown on 12 carries.

JACKSON RUANE , Waterville - Junior intercepted a pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown as Waterville, playing eight player football for the first time this fall, recorded its first shutout since 2019.

ETHAN SHAW, Sherburne-Earlville - Senior ran for two touchdowns and scored a third on a pass reception.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Waterville, Sherburne-Earlville win Oct. 26 football crossovers