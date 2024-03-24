Watertown's Rawdon among group of area seniors chosen for event on Saturday, March 30

SALEM — Watertown's Dylon Rawdon is one of 10 area players slated to play in the 36th 3-Class Shootout All-Star high school basketball games on Saturday, March 30 in the McCook Central Auditorium.

All three classes in both boys and girls will be represented by many of the top seniors in South Dakota.

Rawdon will play for the Class AA boys.

Other area players included Harley Johnson of Arlington, Class B girls; Caylin Kelly of Florence-Henry, Class A girls; George Jensen of De Smet, Lane Tvedt of Castlewood and Layne Cotton of Faulkton Area, Class B boys; and Alec Squires and Maxwell Engebretson of Sioux Valley, Tyson Stevenson of Hamlin and Lane Tietz of Groton Area, Class A boys.

Watertown's Dylon Rawdon heads to the basket against Sioux Falls Jefferson's Damaris Fields during their consolation championship game in the state Class AA boys basketball tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in the Denny Sanford PREMER Center at Sioux Falls. Jefferson won 60-58.

The shootout will open with the Class AA girls taking on the Class A girls at 1 p.m. The winner will face the Class B girls at 2:30 p.m. The Class AA and Class A boys will square off at 4 p.m., with the winner taking on the Class B boys at 5:30 p.m.

A dunk contest will be held between the two boys' games.

Here are the coaches and remaining rosters for the teams.

Class B Girls

Coach Cheylee Nagel of Dakota Wesleyan and players — Abby Aslesen, Howard; Skylar Volmer, Lyman; Courtney Sees, Avon; Avery Orth, Wessington Springs; Ashlin Jacobsen, Freeman; Nora Dinger and Rhea Tucker,Wall; Megan Reiner, Tripp-Delmont/Armour; and Claire Verhulst and Jaelyn Wendt, Harding County.

Class A Girls

Coach Allan Bertram of Mount Marty and players — Katie Vasecka and Mara Grant, Tea; Claire Sheppard, Lily Klein and Lizzie Pavlis, Flandreau; Emilee Fox, Mount Vernon-Plankinton; Carli Kuyper, Lennox; Macy Koupal, Wagner; and Chandler Cleveland, Vermillion.

Florence-Henry's Caylin Kelly drives past Arlington's Ellisyn Vincent during their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 in Arlington. Arlington won 51-44.

Class AA Girls

Coach Kristen Rotert of Northwestern (Iowa) and players — Mahli Abdouch and Lucy Moore, O’Gorman; Sawyer Stoebner, Mitchell; Jaidyn Dunn, SF Jefferson; Reese Terwilliger, Pierre; Kennedi Deckert, Brandon Valley; Hamtyn Heinz, Huron; Claire Tereshinski, Yankton; and Jaylee Hofer and Abby Flanagan, Harrisburg.

Class B Boys

Coach Sam Nicholson of Dakota Wesleyan and players — Tage Ortman, Canistota; Nic Marshall, White River; Jordan Uhlir, White River; Jackson Schauer, Faith; Daniel Mitchell, Gregory; Kolt Koepsell, Howard; and Aiden Lieber, Mitchell Christian.

Castlewood’s Lane Tvedt, right, tries to drive to the basket around White River’s Mackenzie Wike during the third-place game of the state Class B boys basketball touranment on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Wachs Arena at Aberdeen.

Class A Boys

Coach Matt Wilber of Dakota Wesleyan and players — Jaxson Wingert, Dakota Valley; Porter Ihnen, Lennox; Jack Erickson, Baltic; Jayce Slaba, Hanson; Matt Anderson, Canton; and Jake Kuhl, West Central.

Class AA Boys

Coach Collin Authier of Mounty Marty and players — Gavin Soukup, Mitchell; Braedon VanBockern and Cam Phipps, Harrisburg; Josh Olthoff, Brandon Valley; CJ Gainey, Huron; Braxton Mohr, SF Lincoln; Naser Ismail and Hayden Goff, SF Roosevelt, and Landon Potts, Yankton.

Groton Area's Lane Tietz drives to the basket during a Class A SoDak 16 boys basketball game against Dell Rapids on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in the Watertown Civic Arena. Groton Area won 69-55.

