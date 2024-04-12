Watertown tops Kernel softball in offensive power battle

Apr. 11—MITCHELL — With balls flying out of the diamond at Cadwell Sports Complex on Thursday, Watertown won the offensive showdown 10-6 over Mitchell in an Eastern South Dakota Conference high school softball matchup.

The teams combined for 16 runs, four home runs and 21 hits but Mitchell committed five errors to aid Watertown's victory. The Arrows also had a five-run third inning to build an 8-2 lead through four innings that Mitchell was not able to overcome.

Mitchell's power was provided by Delaney Degen, who had a first inning solo home run and a three-run blast in the sixth inning to draw the Kernels to within 10-6. Degen was 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, while Matteah Graves had a double and drove in two runs. Mady Thompson and Emma Hegg each had two hits for MHS.

Jade Lund and Alexa Brown each had solo home runs in the first two innings for Watertown (5-1), while Aleia Johnston had three hits and drove in four runs and Lund finished with two hits and drove in three. Brown was the winning pitcher for the Arrows, allowing 11 hits, six runs (three earned) and struck out 12.

Mitchell's Rylee Jennings was the losing pitcher of record, throwing all seven innings with 10 hits, 10 runs allowed (four earned), two walks and four strikeouts.

Mitchell (2-2, 1-1 ESD) will now play two straight games on the road, starting with playing at Harrisburg at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 15, followed by a trip to Sioux Falls Lincoln on April 16.