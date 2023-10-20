Watertown set to host Aberdeen Central in Class 11AA first-round matchup

Here are the pairings for the South Dakota state high school football playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 26. The pairings include first-round matchups for Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A teams and quarterfinal games for Class 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B teams.

Pairings have also been set for the Class B division of the All-Nations Conference playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 28.

Times are yet to be determined.

Class 11AAA

No. 8 Rapid City Stevens (2-7) at No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln (9-0).

No. 5 Sioux Falls Jefferson (6-3) at No. 4 Brandon Valley (6-3)

No. 7 Sioux Falls Washington (2-7) at No. 2 Harrisburg (7-2)

Class 11AA

No. 8 Spearfish (4-5) at No. 1 Pierre (8-1)

No. 5 Aberdeen Central (4-5) at No. 4 Watertown (6-3)

No. 7 Huron (4-5) at No. 2 Yankton (8-1)

No. 6 Sturgis (6-3) at No. 3 Tea Area (6-3)

Class 11A

No. 8 Madison (3-6) at No. 1 Dell Rapids (9-0)

No. 5 Dakota Valley (6-3) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian (7-2)

No. 7 Chamberlain (4-5) at No. 2 West Central (8-1)

No. 6 Lennox (5-4) at No. 3 Canton (7-2)

Class 11B

No. 9 Aberdeen Roncalli (7-2) at No. 1 Winner (9-0)

No. 5 Tri-Valley (6-3) at No. 4 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-1)

No. 10 Rapid City Christian (7-2) at No. 2 Deuel (9-0)

No. 6 Hot Springs (8-1) at No. 3 Sioux Valley (9-0)

Class 9AA

No. 9 Hanson (7-2) at No. 1 Parkston (9-0)

No. 5 Wall (8-1) at No. 4 Hamlin (8-1)

No. 10 Freeman-Marion/Freeman Academy (7-2) at No. 2 Platte-Geddes (8-1)

No. 6 Elkton-Lake Benton (8-1) at No. 3 Howard (8-1)

Class 9A

No. 9 Castlewood (5-4) at No. 1 Warner (9-0)

No. 12 Gregory (5-4) at No. 4 Canistota (7-2)

No. 7 Deubrook Area (6-3) at No. 2 Alcester-Hudson (9-0)

No. 11 Chester (5-4) at No. 3 Philip (9-0)

Class 9B

No. 8 Hitchcock-Tulare (5-4) at No. 1 Avon (7-2)

No. 12 Gayville-Volin (3-6) at No. 4 De Smet (7-2)

No. 10 Kadoka Area (4-5) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (8-1)

No. 11 Potter County (4-5) at No. 3 Corsica-Stickney (7-2)

All-Nations Conference Class B

Tuesday: No. 5 Crow Creek (3-4) at No. 4 McLaughlin (4-3) and No. 6 Crazy Horse (2-5) at No. 3 Omaha Nation, Neb. (5-2).

Saturday, Oct. 28 (Semifinals): McLaughlin-Crow Creek winner at No. 1 Lower Brule (6-1); Omaha Nation-Crazy Horse winner at No. 2 Tiospa Zina (6-1).

