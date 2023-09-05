Watertown remains No. 4 in Class 11AA in this week's S.D. Prep Media football rankings

Warner High School's football and volleyball teams are each ranked No. 1 in the state in this week's South Dakota Prep media polls.

Warner (2-0) has moved up to No. 1 in Class 9A football. Faulkton Area (3-0) remains No. 1in Class 9B.

Other rated area teams include Watertown (2-0), No. 4 in Class 11AA; Sioux Valley (3-0), No. 2 in Class 11B; Hamlin (3-0), No. 2 in Class 9AA; Elkton-Lake Benton (3-0), No. 4 in Class 9AA; De Smet (2-1), No. 2 in Class 9B; Hitchcock-Tulare (2-1), No. 3 in Class 9B; and Herreid-Selby Area (2-1), No. 5 in Class 9B.

Deuel (3-0 in 11B) and Castlewood (1-1 in 9A) also received votes this week.

Warner's volleyball team is 8-0 and has a firm hold on the No. 1 ranking in Class B this week. Watertown (4-2) is rated fourth in Class AA and Northwestern (5-2) No. 3 in Class 9B.

Other area rated teams include Elkton-Lake Benton (2-1) and Mobridge-Pollock (4-0) in Class A; and Castlewood (4-1) and Faulkton Area (3-0) in Class B.

In this week South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association polls, Groton Area's girls (6-1) are ranked No. 2 in Class A. Aberdeen Central's girls (4-1 in Class AA) and Groton Area's boys (2-4 in Class A) each also received votes.

High School Football

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 5 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS 11AAA

1. SF Lincoln (20) 2-0 111 1

2. SF Jefferson (3) 2-0 92 2

3. SF O’Gorman 2-0 68 3

4. Harrisburg 1-1 51 4

5. SF Washington 1-1 12 NR

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 11.

CLASS 11AA

1. Pierre (22) 2-0 114 1

2. Tea Area (1) 2-0 83 2

3. Yankton 2-0 75 3

4. Watertown 2-0 48 4

5. Sturgis 2-0 17 RV

Receiving votes: Spearfish 6, Brookings 2.

CLASS 11A

1. Dell Rapids (22) 2-0 114 1

2. West Central 2-0 86 2

3. Canton (1) 2-0 73 3

4. Dakota Valley 2-0 47 4

5. Lennox 2-0 22 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 3.

CLASS 11B

1. Winner (22) 3-0 114 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 3-0 93 3

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-0 58 4

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 37 2

5. Hot Springs 3-0 28 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 12, Tri-Valley 3.

CLASS 9AA

1. Parkston (19) 3-0 111 1

2. Hamlin (3) 3-0 89 2

3. Howard (1) 2-1 64 3

4. Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0 46 4

5. Wall 2-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Freeman-Marion/Freeman Academy 6, Stanley County 3.

CLASS 9A

1. Warner (13) 2-0 103 2

2. Canistota (8) 3-0 96 3

3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 2-1 64 1

4. Harding County/Bison 3-0 44 5

5. Philip 2-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 7, Gregory 6, Castlewood 2, Chester Area 1, Lyman 1.

CLASS 9B

1. Faulkton Area (23) 3-0 115 1

2. De Smet 2-1 89 2

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 2-1 59 4

4. Avon 2-1 27 3

5. Herreid/Selby Area 2-1 26 RV

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 20, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8, Potter County 1.

Volleyball

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 5, 2023. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (15) 7-0 79 1

2. S.F. Washington (1) 2-0 57 2

3. S.F. Jefferson 2-0 53 3

4. Watertown 4-2 17 5

5. Huron 6-0 15 RV

Receiving votes: S.F. Lincoln (4-3) 10; S.F. Roosevelt (1-2) 4; O'Gorman (2-1) 4; Aberdeen Central (4-1) 1.

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (16) 5-1 80 1

2. Dakota Valley 3-0 60 2

3. Wagner 6-1 42 3

4. Dell Rapids 4-1 29 4

5. Madison 8-0 26 5

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes (5-0) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (2-1) 1; Mobridge-Pollock (4-0) 1.

CLASS B

1. Warner (15) 8-0 79 1

2. Chester Area (1) 7-0 64 2

3. Northwestern 5-2 42 3

4. Burke 6-0 33 4

5. Colman-Egan 3-0 16 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood (4-1) 4; Faulkton Area (3-0) 2,

Soccer

Here is the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches poll for this week. The poll is released every two weeks.

CLASS AA BOYS

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln

2. O'Gorman

3. Yankton

4. Sioux Falls Jefferson

5. Spearfish

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central, Sturgis Brown, Huron.

CLASS AA GIRLS

1. Harrisburg

2. Mitchell

3. Rapid City Central

4. Pierre

(Tie) Rapid City Stevens

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central, Spearfish, Sioux Falls Lincoln.

CLASS A BOYS

1. Sioux Falls Christian

2. Tea Area

3. Vermillion

4. Belle Fourche

5. Dakota Valley

(Tie) Freeman Academy

(Tie) St. Thomas More

Receiving votes: Groton Area, James Valley Christian, West Central

CLASS A GIRLS

1. Tea Area

2. Groton Area

3. West Central

4. Sioux Falls Christian

5. Dakota Valley

Receiving votes: Vermillion, Garretson.

