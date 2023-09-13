Watertown High School's starting lineup is announced prior to a home match against O'Gorman
Video showing the announcement of Watertown High School's starting volleyball lineup against O'Gorman
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Darvish last pitched on Aug. 25.
Video surfaced Sunday of Crimson Tide fans yelling "vile language" at the Texas sideline.
New England Revolution players were apparently unwilling to train Tuesday, and the club later named a new interim head coach.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
From the Butt Fumble to passing on Dan Marino and now to Aaron Rodgers going down on play No. 4, the Jets can't catch a break.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Mel Tucker’s response to the Title IX investigation and predict possible successors in the event that Tucker is let go from the Spartans.
Both linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas went down due to injuries in the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams on Sunday.
North Carolina has not been shy in voicing its displeasure with the NCAA's decision to deny Devontez Walker a waiver to play this season.
Jim Trotter believes he was let go by the NFL after asking Roger Goodell about the league's lack of diversity.
The merger of the UFC and the WWE closed Tuesday, under the corporate umbrella of TKO Holdings Group. The new company is valued at $21.4 billion, with the UFC valued at $12.1 billion and the WWE at $9.3 billion.
The first USWNT roster since the 2023 World Cup features two exciting newcomers, Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw, but zero hints at which veterans might ultimately make way for them at future tournaments.
Overreaction Monday was in full effect, but how much credence should we put in one week?
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.