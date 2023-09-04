Watermark Art Center to display 'Illuminated Terrains' exhibit

Sep. 4—BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center is set to display Amber M. Jensen's exhibit, "Illuminated Terrains," opening Friday, Sept. 8.

"Jensen is a painter, textile artist and teacher working out of her downtown Minneapolis studio," a release said. "Her work is an invitation for viewers to join her in a fantastical world of imagination that's grounded in the often elusive sense of place, home and shelter."

Jensen will also be featured in an issue of American Craft Council this fall.

The exhibit is open to the public and will be on display through Nov. 25. For more information, visit

watermarkartcenter.org

or call

(218) 444-7570.