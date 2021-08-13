Waterford's Sutman makes most of summer with Sea Unicorns

Aug. 13—NORWICH — Payton Sutman feels at home pitching for the Norwich Sea Unicorns.

No surprise there.

Sutman grew up in Waterford and played some Eastern Connecticut Conference games at Dodd Stadium, the summer home of the Sea Unicorns, a member of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

Two of his Sea Unicorn teammates, Killingly graduate Hunter Yaworski and Matt Malcom of East Lyme, both played with and against his older brother Walker growing up.

And Norwich's batting practice pitcher, UConn legend Andy Baylock, coached two of Sutman's uncles, Pete and Andy Walker.

"It's been a good summer," Sutman said on Thursday prior to Norwich's regular season home finale doubleheader. "I've had a lot of fun here. ... I was supposed to be in New Britain this summer. Once I heard that this team was being put together, it was a no-brainer to come play at Dodd. It was always fun to play here against NFA in high school.

"Now I can call it my home field for a summer. It's awesome. ... It's been a lot of fun getting to know these guys and playing with them every day."

This summer is giving Sutman the opportunity to pile up some innings and work on his craft. And it also helps that Sutman is having a relatively normal baseball season.

Take what transpired during his freshman year at Holy Cross.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sutman attended school remotely during the fall semester and didn't have the benefit of experiencing a fall baseball season.

Also, before he arrived on campus, Holy Cross hired a new coaching staff.

Not exactly an ideal way to start your collegiate baseball career. He also missed out on his senior year of high school baseball due to the pandemic.

"In the spring, I got there and just got right into baseball," Sutman said. "I didn't have too much time to adjust to college life before having to go right into baseball and traveling and stuff like that. ... Crazy. Everything that could have changed, changed, between COVID and the coaching staff, new friends and new teammates."

Sutman, who helped Waterford win two basketball state championships and one baseball title, found out right away that Division I baseball can be cruel to freshmen.

"My first pitch of my college career, a kid from UMass laced a single," Sutman said. "It took me back a step. Definitely a humbling experience. But I also couldn't ask for anything better playing against great Division I programs. ... It was definitely an adjustment but also a lot of fun."

Sutman threw only seven innings in six appearances before a strained oblique injury sidelined him in early May.

Now healthy, Sutman is pitching on a regular basis for the Sea Unicorns, who end their season on Friday.

Prior to Thursday, Sutman had logged 27 innings in nine appearances, including seven starts. He's 2-1 with a 5.33 earned run average, allowing 34 hits while striking out 12 and walking 15.

More importantly, he gained his confidence, polished his mechanics and worked on developing his changeup. A three-sport athlete in high school, he says he's benefited from focusing on just one sport.

Perhaps his best outing came on July 27 against the New Britain Bees. He started and went six strong innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run, three hits, walking one and striking out three.

"I just pitch to contact," Sutman said. "I've never been a pitcher to blow guys away with a fastball. I finesse, change speeds and hit my spots and locations, just trying to get contact and get weak contact and get outs. I've pitched well and definitely improved from where I was in the spring until now."

It's also been nice to be around some familiar faces, whether playing against some Holy Cross teammates in the FCBL or hanging out with some former ECC competitors.

Sutman has enjoyed working with Malcom, a catcher now playing for Eastern Connecticut State University.

"Having Matt catching me instead of hitting doubles off the wall off me in high school, I like it a little bit better," Sutman said with a smile. "It's nice to have him behind the plate."

In a few weeks, Sutman will be back at Holy Cross. He's looking forward to playing a fall baseball season and bonding with his college teammates.

"I'm excited to keep improving in the fall and have a good season in the spring," Sutman said.

g.keefe@theday.com