Waterford's Marelli: From unknown at ECSU to Little East Player of the Year

May 16—Emma Marelli figured her competitive softball days were over after graduating from Waterford High School.

She didn't receive any interest from college softball programs.

But, after arriving at Eastern Connecticut State University two years ago, Marelli changed her mind about playing and showed up for a tryout without previously contacting Eastern coach Diana Pepin.

Marelli made quite a first impression.

"She had no idea who I was," Marelli said. "I guess she was talking to the other coaches and she was like, 'Where the hell did this girl come from? We need to go to Waterford and get another one.'"

Marelli surprised herself by earning a spot on the team.

"That was crazy," Marelli said. "Before tryouts, I was crying to my Dad. I was so nervous. I just didn't think I was going to make the team."

Now a sophomore, Marelli is enjoying a standout career.

A spark plug as a leadoff hitter, Marelli leads Eastern in hits (52), runs scored (41) and doubles (16), while ranking second in walks (16), batting average (.382) and stolen bases (14) and third in RBI (26).

On Tuesday, Marelli was selected as the Little East Conference Softball Player of the Year. She's the ninth Warrior in program history to receive the honor, the first before their junior season.

Marelli learned the good news during the team's 11-hour bus ride to Virginia, where Eastern will open NCAA Division III tournament play at No. 8 Virginia Wesleyan at noon Thursday.

"I was napping on the bus on the way here and one of my teammates woke me up," Marelli said. "She showed me her phone and she was like, 'Emma, you made player of the year!' I was stunned. I literally couldn't even have imagined. I genuinely had no idea. I was speechless."

A 5-foot-2 infielder, Marelli made an immediate impact on the team right from the start of her freshman year. She appeared in all 41 games, starting 39, and earned second team All-LEC and all-rookie team honors.

Her offensive numbers jumped in nearly every category this season. She's also a solid defensive player, going the first 17 games this season without making an error.

She points to hard work in the off season for her improvement, as well as working with Becky Hall, a local softball hitting instructor.

"That really helped me and going back to my roots and realizing why I started playing this game," Marelli said. "I have played for Becky since I was a little kid."

Marelli has more confidence this season and it shows.

She's hoping to help Eastern (23-16), the Little East tournament champion, make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Gettysburg (28-11) and Lebanon Valley (33-8) join Virginia Wesleyan and Eastern in the four team double elimination regional.

"I'm pretty excited," Marelli said. "I think we have a good chance. Obviously, we're playing good teams. But I think in the last few weeks, we've definitely come together as a team and I think we're ready. Everyone is contributing to the success of the team, and I think that's a huge part."

Marelli, who is studying education and Spanish, is grateful that she got the opportunity to play at Eastern.

She loves her team.

And that's important to Marelli, who grew up in a close-knit softball community in Waterford.

"It's kind of like my therapy, if that makes sense," Marelli said. "I found myself through softball, growing up playing softball. Then to think now that I'm playing at a college level, I never thought that would ever happen. I'm very proud of myself.

"I totally give credit to coach Pepin and the team for giving me that opportunity and believing in me, more than I believed in myself, and seeing my potential. And making me the better player that I am today."

