Waterford beat Dongeal to reach quarter-finals

Waterford are through to the quarter-finals of the Ladies All-Ireland for the first time since 2021 with a 1-10 to 0-7 victory over Donegal.

Eve Power netted a first-half goal at Walsh Park as Waterford, who held a 1-4 to 0-2 lead at half-time, did not look back in a winner-takes-all match.

Donegal will now face a relegation play-off after the defeat at Walsh Park.

Waterford join Kerry in progressing from Group Two.

On top of Power's goal, Emma Fitzgerald hit six frees on her second senior appearance while Susanne White sent over four of Donegal's seven points.

In the sixth minute, Power emerged with possession from a goalmouth scramble and her effort flew into the net off the crossbar to make it 1-2 to 0-1.

White immediately responded, but Mairead O'Brien extended Waterford's advantage heading into the break.

The gap stretched to eight at the start of the second period and White had a goal chance blocked by Hannah Power as she looked to get Donegal back into the game.

Donegal rang the changes and substitute Eva Gallagher raised a white flag with her first touch before White added two more.

The away team then kicked four wides in a row as hopes of a comeback ended, and Fitzgerlad slotted over her sixth dead ball with the last kick of the match.