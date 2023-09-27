We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're looking for the best water-resistant boot that doesn't look like your dad's, buy this pair!

There are only a handful of shoe brands out there that are completely worth the hype, and after being a longtime repeat Rothy’s customer, I can confidently say that the brand ranks in my top three. In addition to its timeless silhouettes and incredibly inclusive sizing (up to size 16 men’s and size 13 women’s), the machine-washable and easy-cleaning materials are what make these shoes stand out from the rest.

Recently, Rothy’s diversified its lineup even further with its first water-resistant and machine-washable boot — and it’s the perfect men’s fall and winter staple that you’ll literally have forever.

Available in two colorways (Desert Sand and Umber), the Merino Wool, Water-Resistant Chukka Boot is what I would consider the new fall classic. Chukka boots have been around since the utilitarian days and have since remained a timeless staple in men’s fall and winter fashion. They’re easy to dress up and down and usually come in neutral colors that easily pair with any outfit.

The main differences between Rothy’s’ version and the OG, however, lie in the craftsmanship, materials and thoughtful design.

Best of all, though, this boot is completely water-repellent, so you’ll be able to wear it while walking through a light rain or snowstorm, and your feet and the shoe will remain dry.

Rothy’s recommends spot-cleaning the boot to preserve its water-resistant treatment. However, if it gets severely soiled or stained, like all of Rothy’s shoes, toss it in the washing machine with cold water and mild detergent on the delicate cycle, and they’ll be good as new! Be sure not to tumble dry them once they’ve been washed, though — instead, air dry them.

I’ve worn these shoes and can confidently say that they’re among the most comfortable boots I’ve ever worn for hours on end. The insoles are extremely soft and give your footbed enough cushion without feeling like you’re bouncing with every step.

Get Rothy’s Chukka Boot in Desert Sand or Umber in time for fall. They’ll likely be the shoe you reach for the most during the cold-weather seasons.

