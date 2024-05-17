Water polo captain Ben Hallock wants to replicate women’s team success

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. men’s water polo team is seeking to make the championship match for the first time since 2008, and captain Ben Hallock hopes they can make it a run like the women’s team.

The U.S. women’s team has won three straight gold medals. “You’re like, God, I want that, I want that. So that really pushes you,” Hallock said.

Ben is not a stranger to championships, though. When he attended Stanford University, he was a two-time All-American and led the Cardinal to a NCAA championship in 2019, during which he was named tournament MVP.

When not competing for the U.S., Hallock plays professionally in Italy for Pro Recco. The team won the Champions League tournament, the most popular water polo championship in Europe, in 2021, 2022, and 2023, with Hallock playing a key role.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.