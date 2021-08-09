Water main break in Hawaii Kai cuts service, clogs traffic, closes Hanauma Bay and Koko Head Shooting Complex

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 min read

Aug. 9—UPDATE : 6 p.m.

Board of Water Supply officials said crews are still working to repair a broken 24-inch water main at 5952 Kalanianaole Highway in Kuliouou, and repairs are expected to continue through the night.

The break has cut or greatly reduced water service to a large swath of East Oahu, from Kuliouou-Kalani Iki to Kalama Valley.

Two westbound lanes remain closed between Moomuku Place and East Halemaumau Street, but a contraflow lane has been opened for westbound traffic. Motorists are advised to expect delays into Monday.

BWS said it has positioned water wagons and spigots in the area, including :—A water wagon parked in the driveway at 6030 Kalanianaole Highway—And spigots on fire hydrants at 5914, 6030, 6044 Kalanianaole Highway Residents can request a roving water wagon by calling 748-5000, extension 1, but BWS officials said "due to an overwhelming amount of calls and requests for roving water wagons, customers are encouraged to visit one of the spigot locations to fill up."

Customers in the area are urged to conserve water for essential use only—cooking, drinking, and personal sanitation needs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Oahu residents from Kuliouou to Koko Head in Hawaii Kai can expect low water pressure today—or no water service at all — as Board of Water Supply crews work to repair a 24-inch water main at 5952 Kalanianaole Highway in Kuliouou that ruptured overnight.

The repair work is creating major traffic in the town-bound lanes of the highway.

The 24-inch transmission main moves large quantities of water into East Honolulu, BWS said, and staff are making adjustments to provide water to customers outside of the immediate work area, where traffic delays are likely.

After noon, officials said customers in lower Hawaii Kai and Kalama Valley should see water service begin to slowly return, but those in the Kamehame Ridge and Portlock areas remain without water.

However one Kalama Valley resident told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that water service was still out as of 5 p.m., and a BWS representative told the resident that the outage would likely continue into Monday for parts of the valley.

BWS officials said roving water wagons have been dispatched to water outage areas, and customers can make a request by calling 748-5000, extension. 1. But callers to that number are experiencing long wait times to get through to a representative.

The water main break has also closed the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve and Koko Head Shooting Complex, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation announced this morning.

DPR added the break may also affect water service at other city park locations in Hawaii Kai.

Customers in affected areas are encouraged to conserve water and restrict use to essential needs only, such as cooking, drinking, and personal sanitation.

Two Ewa-bound left lanes of Kalanianaole will remain closed between Moomuku Place and East Halemaumau Street for the duration of the repairs, which are expected to continue into Monday.

