How a water bottle led to Rays closer Pete Fairbanks missing a game

BOSTON — Rays closer Pete Fairbanks missed Monday’s game because he got hurt opening a bottle of water.

Fairbanks said he sliced his right index finger removing the cap on an aluminum bottle of Mountain Valley spring water Sunday night, rendering him unavailable to pitch in Monday’s series opener against the Red Sox.

“Just twisted the cap and I looked down at my finger that night, and I had a cut basically the width of the finger pad,” he said Wednesday. “Thankfully, I was able to get a day for that to heal. And then it felt good.”

The Rays stock the water in glass bottles at Tropicana Field but had the metal bottles on Sunday’s flight to Boston. Fairbanks brought one to the hotel, where he opened it in the dark and was done in, he thinks, by “the little ring underneath for freshness or whatever it is.”

Fairbanks said, in his own caring way, he hopes his experience serves as a warning.

“Just as kind of a public service for everybody, watch out for the metal Mountain Valleys,” he said. “Not the glass ones. The glass ones are good. And there’s no microplastics; much better for you.”

With the finger healed, Fairbanks worked a 1-2-3, nine-pitch ninth inning Tuesday that manager Kevin Cash said was “the best he’s looked all season.” Fairbanks had another 1-2-3 inning Wednesday.

Fairbanks, who returned Saturday from a 22-day injured list stint due to a “nerve-related condition,” also was pleased with his outing. “It’s nice when things go well and you don’t suck,” he said. “So it was good. I felt good. I’ve made some good adjustments coming off the IL, and hopefully we can continue that.”

Fairbanks also posted on social media Wednesday and discussed plans for him and his wife, Lydia, to donate $100 per strikeout and hold a benefit auction to raise support and awareness for the Turner Syndrome Foundation.

Turner Syndrome is a genetic condition that affects only females, resulting in medical and developmental issues, and often can result in miscarriage. Fairbanks said during the offseason he and Lydia lost a baby, which they had named Ellis, at the 20-week mark of pregnancy after the baby was diagnosed with the syndrome.

Familiar face

The Rays will face a familiar face Thursday in Red Sox starter Cooper Criswell, who spent 2022-23 shuttling between Tampa Bay and Triple-A Durham.

Criswell has gotten a chance to pitch more regularly since signing with Boston due to a series of injuries and has made the best of it so far with a 2-1 record and 2.10 ERA over six games (five starts). He said he hasn’t changed much, throwing his changeup more and at times seeking to expand the zone with two strikes.

“I really think what it boils down to is just having more opportunities and getting comfortable being up here,” Criswell said. “Trying not to get too comfortable, obviously, but at least when you get consecutive outings in a row, the confidence and stuff builds.”

Rehab report

Lefty Jeffrey Springs, recovering from April 2023 Tommy John surgery, threw two innings of live batting practice Wednesday in Port Charlotte and will make his first rehab start Monday for the Florida Complex League team. … Reliever Chris Devenski, out since late April with right knee tendinitis, also threw in Port Charlotte and will start a rehab assignment with Durham on Friday. … Starter Ryan Pepiot, sidelined by a left leg bruise, will throw a short simulated game Friday in Toronto.

Miscellany

With a fourth-inning single, Isaac Paredes extended his on-base streak to a career-high-matching 14 games. ... The Rays are 15-8 in games decided by two or one runs, the third-best mark in the majors. ... Right-handed reliever Tyler Zuber, a 28-year-old who pitched for the Royals in 2020-21, joined Durham on a minor-league deal, having been in the independent Atlantic League.

