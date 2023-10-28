Watchung Hills rallies past Bridgewater-Raritan to open playoffs

WARREN – What the Watchung Hills High School football team accomplished Friday night shouldn’t be taken lightly. The No. 2 Warriors won a playoff game for the first time since 1978 by beating Bridgewater-Raritan 33-26 in the Noth 1 Gorup 5 first round game. They will play in the semifinals at home, Friday night against Saturday’s Columbia-Montclair winner.

The Warriors, now 8-2 for the season and 2-13 all time in the playoffs, rallied from 19-10 down in the first half and 26-25 in the second half to beat the seventh-seeded Panthers. Watchung beat B-R 14-7 in the rain at home Sept. 23 -- and without senior quarterback Alex Sitkowski who sat out virtually the entire game with a minor injury, and he made a big difference in the rematch,

Sitkowski ran for three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion, and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Kelly.

The Warriors took a 33-26 lead with 4:17 left in the third period on Sitkowski’s TD pass to Kelly and his conversion run. Sitkowski dodged a near sack on the go-ahead drive to connect with Kelly on a 15-yard completion that gave the Warriors a first down.

Bridgewater-Raritan took a 26-25 lead in the third quarter on Jack Bray’s 51-yard pass to Anthony Confalone.

Sitkowski used his group of reliable receivers to keep the Warriors moving. Senior Scott Drews also had a major role in the victory. After Bridgewater-Raritan had taken a 19-10 lead, Drews returned a kick about 60 yards to the Panthers 25. That set up Sitkowski’s four-yard run and Byron McCann’s PAT to make it 19-17 with 1:04 left in the half. McCann made an interception late in the game to seal the win.

“You talk about a student athlete that gives his heart and soul to the program and school,” said Watchung Hills coach Rich Seubert. “After practice yesterday, he got his National Honor Society certificate and he’s out here tonight making plays. Awesome young man, awesome player. He’s one of the best tacklers in the state.”

“He shifted the momentum for us, it was huge,” said Sitkowski.

Sitkowski ran 20 times for 68 yards and picked up several first downs just bulling ahead. He threw for 206 yards on 21-of-31. Jack Bray was 12-of -20 for 216 yards with two touchdown passes. Frankie Verano ran for two scores.

“We came into the season knowing we had a chance of doing something big, and we said before this game was, we didn’t want the season to end, we have so much more life in us,’” said Sitkowski. “We knew they’d come up with something and it do a great job against us.”

So Watchung Hills gets to play at least one more game in November. Bridgewater Raritan goes home knowing it had played its underdog role as best as it could.

“The whole game was great, their quarterback is a great player, probably the best quarterback we played against,” said Verano. “We fight, we will not give up. We just came up short, it wasn’t the effort. I love this team.”

“They played a really tough schedule, they played the best of the best and their record is misleading, that’s a good team,” Seubert said of Bridgewater-Raritan. “D.J. (coach D.J. Catalano) has them playing very well.”

