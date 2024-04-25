Watching De Zerbi 'better than any coaching course I've been on' - Dicker

[Getty Images]

Former Brighton midfielder Gary Dicker has been praising Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi and "the energy he brings" to the club.

Speaking about De Zerbi on BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast, Dicker, who is currently working for the club as a professional development coach with the Seagulls' under-21s side said: "You wouldn't be the brightest if you didn't take some stuff from people and we've learned loads. I'm greedy because you want more and more.

"You want to learn more and see how he can keep developing the team and the players and the style of play. The detail that he's come with and his ideas are better than any coaching course I've been on.

"I've learned that being on the grass and watching means I've tried to take in as much as I can. When we get a chance, can we watch training> You'll always see us out there when we're not training to watch and learn."

Youngster Mark O'Mahony made his debut for Albion in the 1-1 draw with Burnley and Dicker described it as a "massive win for us as an academy and for Mark".

"I remember when he came in on trial last year," Dicker continued. "He was really raw and after day one we had a look at him and thought 'oh yeah we like that.'

"He was rough around the edges which he still is, but with his attitude and him being a finisher, we could see glimpses of stuff that we wanted to work with.

"We always go back to it - the attitude and wanting to get better every day.

"He's desperate to get better and desperate to learn. When you're coachable and have the attitude like that, it makes our life really easy."

Listen to the whole episode here