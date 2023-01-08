'What are you watching?': Zac Taylor questions missed facemask before Joe Burrow's fumble

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scrambles under pressure.

Officials missed an apparent facemask penalty just before Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow fumbled as he was sacked during the third quarter of Sunday's Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens' Jason Pierre-Paul grabbed Burrow's facemask as Burrow scrambled. Burrow was sacked by linebacker David Ojabo, and Patrick Queen recovered the fumble at the Bengals' 9.

"Yes, there was a missed facemask call by Pierre-Paul. That (was) not called as (Burrow) extended the play," CBS color analyst Trent Green said during the broadcast.

"What are you watching?" Bengals head coach Zac Taylor appeared to shout twice at officials.

The Ravens made a field goal to cut the Bengals' lead to 24-10 a short time later.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Zac Taylor questions missed facemask call before Joe Burrow's fumble