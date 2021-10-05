Watching tape (again) with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Right before the 2021 NFL season started, I was able to watch tape with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, and here’s a first — a month later, Matt and I were able to follow up with four plays that have helped to define Atlanta’s passing game so far. We discuss his connections with new targets Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, as well as how he and head coach Arthur Smith have worked to make sure everyone’s on the same page.

Matt also talked about his partnership with Tide and the #TurnToCold campaign, and the sweepstakes that will have one lucky entrant winning a new washing machine.

Beyond the passing game, Matt and I also discussed how rookie quarterbacks can overcome obstacles to succeed in the NFL, and how players can transcend dysfunctional situations — as you may know, Matt was the Falcons’ first draft pick after the merciful end of the Bobby Petrino era, and he has some wise words that a certain young quarterback in Jacksonville might want to hear.

It’s a great opportunity to get inside the head of a veteran quarterback, so let’s watch tape with Matt Ryan.