Watching five plays from the 2021 season with Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski

Since the Patriots took him in the second round of the 2010 draft out of Arizona, Rob Gronkowski has always had a unique connection with Tom Brady. It’s made them one of the most successful quarterback/target combinations in NFL history, something that easily extended into the 2021 season, where Gronkowski caught 16 passes on 23 targets from Brady for 184 yards and four touchdowns in the first three weeks of the new season before Gronkowski suffered fractured ribs in Week 3 against the Rams.

In this exclusive interview, Gronk talks with Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar about a new connection he has with Brady. Gronk is teaming with Brady in Autograph, the NFT company co-founded by Brady which launched this summer and has partnered with some of the world’s biggest icons (Tiger Woods, Simone Biles, Derek Jeter and others) to usher in a new era of digital collecting.

They say blood is thicker than water – so @TomBrady move over, I’m joining the @Autograph family. My signed digital exclusives are headed your way this week. pic.twitter.com/CpU0r7nOFh — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) October 11, 2021

In addition to Gronk’s new venture, we reviewed five of Gronk’s biggest plays of the young season to date, discussed his possible availability for this Thursday’s game against the Eagles, and got into how much more football he has in him — especially (and most likely only) with Brady at the helm.

It’s a fascinating deep tape dive with one of the best tight ends in pro football history.