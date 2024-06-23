Watching the Euros from a nation that hasn't qualified

Italy are the defending champions [Reuters]

What is the atmosphere in Northern Ireland well over a week into the Uefa European Championship?

Neither the Northern Ireland nor the Republic of Ireland national teams qualified for the Euros.

But that has not stopped people who live here getting into the thick of the games.

Some are watching the games at home or at the pub, or adopting a new nation to cheer on and buying one of their shirts.

One fan and businessman tells us the "hype and neutrality" means you can "enjoy" the tournament.

The opening ceremony of Euro 2024 [PA Media]

Who are local fans supporting?

NI fans Henry and Chris are enjoying the Euros [BBC]

Chris McClenaghan and Henry McCrory both support Northern Ireland.

Mr McCrory told BBC News NI:

"We are going through a bit of restructuring but I am looking forward to qualifying for the next big tournament, Chris and I are going to be there, cheering on the green and white army."

Mr McClenaghan added: "I am supporting just about everyone at this tournament, Spain, France, England, Scotland."

"I want England to get to the final and get beat," Mr McCrory said.

"As long as there is good football and the Germans win, I won't care who wins," he joked.

Paul Feehan is watching but not supporting anyone this time round [BBC]

Paul Feehan says that although he is watching the tournament:

"I'm not really rooting for anybody as Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland aren't in it.

"I was hoping Scotland did well but I have no real desire to see anybody win, I am on the fence because we aren't in it."

He added: "It would have been a great Euros to go to as Germany would have been nice to visit.

"I would have gone if we had made it."

'I sold out of everything Italian'

Ryan Gilmore sells vintage football shirts and artwork [Ryan Gilmore]

Ryan Gilmore, who sells vintage football shirts, says business is on the increase because of the Euros.

He said: "I had a pop up shop in Belfast on the opening day of the tournament and was amazed by the response, it was good to hear why people from Northern Ireland are buying the shirts of other nations.

"Whether it is sweepstakes or whether they just like that country."

Mr Gilmore said after the last Euro final, between England and Italy, he sold out of "everything Italian".

"A good game can boost sales, after the Germany v Scotland opener I had people coming to me searching for retro Germany shirts," he said.

"It helps that it is in Germany - people can watch the games at a good time, which is not always the case with international tournaments."

He added: "There is no stress if a team loses unless you have a bet on or it is the team you got in a sweepstake.

"People here can enjoy the hype and the neutrality of it."

'Dungannon will be filled again'

Andre Moura and Jose Santos are expecting minimum of a semi final finish for Portugal [BBC]

Andre Moura and Jose Santos are both Portuguese living in Northern Ireland.

Mr Santos said: "In 2016 I was supporting Portugal and Northern Ireland. This time I am expecting minimum that Portugal makes it to the semi final."

Mr Moura agrees, he said: "I am confident of at least a semi final. I am watching with family, having a few drinks, some nice food, sea food to celebrate."

He added: "In 2016 when Portugal won the Euros, in Dungannon, on the square, it was absolutely packed with Portuguese people, thousands of people cheering.

"If they win it this year, that's what is going to happen again, the square in Dungannon will be filled again"

"Filled with Portuguese celebrating again," added Mr Santos.

'Cheering on Scotland'

Andy Ryan and Shaun Want are from Scotland and live in Northern Ireland [BBC]

Both Andy Ryan and Shaun Want are from Scotland. They live in Northern Ireland and play football for Larne FC.

Mr Ryan said: "With family and friends back in Scotland, sometimes you get a bit bored, but with the three games on each day, it makes it a bit more exciting.

"We share a flat together. So you know it's been sitting down with a cup of tea watching and cheering on Scotland."

"We still scream and shout at the TV," said Mr Want.

Being in a team alongside some Northern Ireland fans, banter with team mates is expected especially after Scotland's defeat against Germany.

But Mr Ryan said: "Some of the boys here were trying to give us a bit of stick but they haven't even made it. We have."

Mr Want added: "It was not long ago Northern Ireland beat Scotland in a friendly, so they gave us a bit for that.

"But we're in the tournament, aren't we."

Andy Ryan thinks Scotland's group rival Germany will win the cup.

Team mate Shaun Want is more optimistic as he thinks it will be a Scotland v France final, with France winning it.

What are the Euros?

The Uefa European Football Championship or Euros for short, is a men's international football tournament that takes place every four years.

This year, the Euros are taking place in Germany. 24 nations have qualified for the tournament which is being held between 14 June and 14 July.

Italy are the defending champions.

First held in 1960 in France, 2024 will be the 17th time the tournament will have taken place.

In 2016 the Northern Ireland team qualified for the first time, their only appearance to date.

The Republic of Ireland national team qualified in 1988, 2012 and 2016.

2016 was the last time both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland qualified for the tournament.

Where can I watch the Euros?

All games are being shown on the BBC and ITV.

To check which broadcaster will be showing which game, click here.

The BBC will have first choice for the quarter-finals, while ITV will have the first pick of the last-16 ties and semi-finals. Both broadcasters will show the final.

All BBC games will also be broadcast live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.