What should we be watching for in the Boston Celtics – Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference finals?

What should we be watching for in the Boston Celtics – Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals? We know that the Pacers will be without the services of Bennedict Mathurin throughout the series with a torn labrum, and that star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis will miss at least Games 1 and 2.

We know the Pacers play fast and don’t defend well, the Celtics play slower and defend about as well as it gets. Both teams can pour paints in from all over the court, and that Boston will still have more talent on the court. What else do we need to know? The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, broke it down for us on a recent episode.

Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below.

