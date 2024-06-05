What should we be watching for in the 2024 NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks?

What should we be watching for in the 2024 NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks set to tip off on this coming Thursday (June 6) at TD Garden? We of course will be focused on the star battles between Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen vs. Dallas’ Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

But what about the rest of the players from both ball clubs in the series? The big narratives? The health of the players and the support of each fan base? There are so many things going on in this series, a little help couldn’t hurt to keep track.

On a recent episode of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast cohost Bobby Manning welcomed Kirk Henderson from Mavs Moneyball to provide a preview of Dallas entering the NBA Finals. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire