If you watched Wisconsin-Iowa, you can guess who won Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Iowa’s 15-6 win over Wisconsin certainly wasn’t the pinnacle of college football greatness, but it did put the Hawkeyes in the drivers seat for a Big Ten West title.

One of the main reasons Iowa held the Badgers to just 6 points? They won the field position game thanks to the best punter in the nation.

Tory Taylor took home Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after a performance at Wisconsin that saw him average over 50 yards per punt, have a pair of 60-yard punts, and six punts downed inside the 20. It’s hard to see a punter take over a game, but that’s exactly what we saw in Madison on Saturday.

An absolute weapon. Tory averaged 50.6 yards per punt in the win over Wisconsin, with two punts of 60+ yards. Six of his punts were downed inside the 20.@B1Gfootball x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/oR7609CClD — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 16, 2023

