Join us for a Watchalong event on YouTube for Arsenal – Liverpool on Wednesday (start time, 3:10pm ET on the NBC Sports YouTube channel).

Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-1 after making the most of two costly errors from Liverpool in the first half.

Click on the video above to join us for the Watchalong, as ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer and editor, Joe Prince-Wright, will answer your questions and watch the action with you as you have a beer (or three) and some snacks.

Hit the reminder button on the video above to make sure you don’t miss the Watchalong.

The idea is to get fans together with JPW and have a good time watching the game.

Feel free to ask for his instant analysis on the game between the newly-crowned Premier League champions and Mikel Arteta’s young side by posting comments in comments section.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

JPW will join you for the entire game, as he breaks down the live action in Arsenal – Liverpool and you have the chance to have your say on what Arteta and Jurgen Klopp should be doing in the game, plus dissect the tactics, which players are starring and more.

Basically, join us to watch the game (hence the snazzy ‘Watchalong’ name) and let’s all enjoy these juggernauts do battle with plenty of pride on the line as Arsenal try to put down a marker for next season.

[ PREVIEW: Arsenal – Liverpool: Everything you need to know ]

We hope you enjoy our Premier League Watchalong as two huge clubs collide at the Emirates Stadium. Click on the video or link above to get involved.

Watchalong live: Join us for Arsenal v. Liverpool originally appeared on NBCSports.com