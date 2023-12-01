Watchability rankings for each conference championship game

Friday is the long-awaited culmination of the 2023 college Football season. It is the conference championship weekend. Ten FBS conference titles are up for grabs this weekend, and that’s not all. This weekend will have massive repercussions on the postseason, specifically the College Football Playoff.

Currently, the four playoff spots are occupied by the four undefeated Power Five teams remaining: Georgia, Michigan, Washington, and Florida State.

Both the Bulldogs and Huskies face stiff competition from rivals who are hot on their tail in the form of 11-1 Alabama and Oregon. Michigan and Florida State are both fighting to maintain their spots as well, with the Seminoles in a clear “win and you’re in” scenario. Out of all of the teams, they can least afford a loss this weekend. Texas is also hoping this weekend goes their way as well.

For their opponents, they don’t care. Teams like Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Iowa aren’t just going to roll over to help the college football storywriters have an easier script. They are in it to win it. Same goes for the G5 conference championship games. They don’t care if their opponents have a chance at a New Year’s Six bowl game. They want the trophy.

Conference championship weekend is everything college football should be, and it’s something we should cherish with the entire landscape of the sport rapidly changing next year. Do not take this for granted, make sure you are tuned in this weekend.

With 10 games running concurrently, it may be hard to decide which ones best deserve your attention. Not all of us have access to multiple monitors. With that in mind, here is every championship game ranked. They are ranked based on a mixture of importance, competitiveness, and of course, watchability.

Conference USA: New Mexico State at No. 24 Liberty

Someone had to be at the bottom, and unfortunately, it’s Conference USA. Liberty has been on a warpath this year, mowing down every team in their way.

Jamey Chadwell’s squad is averaging 40 points per game this year, and they aren’t giving it back on defense either. They play New Mexico State, a team they beat 33-17 earlier this year to kick off championship week on Friday.

Sun Belt: Appalachian State at Troy

Appalachian State makes the conference championship on a technicality, James Madison unable to play in this game due to an archaic rule. The Mountaineers are on a five-game winning streak with a victory over that James Madison team.

They will see a Troy team who make a living out of shutting down opposing offenses. I wish that this game was swapped with the Conference USA game, because this is a pretty dang intriguing match. Unfortunately, you’ll probably rather watch the SEC Championship.

MAC: Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo

Is the MAC Championship the most important conference championship game to the rest of the football world? No. Will it draw more viewers than the concurrent Big 12 Championship game? Not likely.

However, I think you should definitely keep tabs on this one. MACtion is always a fun time, and both teams can score. Can Toledo go back-to-back in the MAC?

Mountain West: Boise State at UNLV

This is going to be a weird game. Boise State fired coach Andy Avalos back when they were 5-5 (after a blowout win no less). Since interim coach Spencer Danielson took over, the Broncos have won their last two games and are on top of the conference.

UNLV, meanwhile are finally good again. Coach Barry Odom has brought the 9-3 Rebels to their first winning season since 2013. It is only their third since 2000. The Rebels like to run the ball a lot, but feature star receiver Ricky White.

It’s the historic power trying to keep the program from falling apart against the miracle kid.

Big Ten: Michigan vs Iowa

If this wasn’t the Big Ten Championship game with all of the implications involved, it easily could be at the bottom of the list. In terms of watchability, it’s the worst game. Sorry Hawkeye Nation, stop lying and saying Iowa’s offense is watchable.

Many are projecting this to be a slam dunk for Michigan, and unfortunately, it probably will be. You never know with Iowa’s defense, though. Maybe don’t watch this one for your own sanity, but keep a tab on it.

AAC: SMU at Tulane

Why does this have to compete with the SEC Championship? Seriously. The AAC is one of the most fun conferences in college football. Tulane is fighting for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Get a split screen going if you can.

Big 12: Oklahoma State vs Texas

These type of games always interest me. They’re always portrayed as one side having everything to play for, and it’s just not true. Sure, Texas is playing for a possible spot in the College Football Playoff, but they’re still playing for the Big 12 Championship. Same as Oklahoma State. The Cowboys will 100% fight for that.

ACC: Louisville vs. Florida State

Pretty much the same goes for this one, except with a bit more elevated circumstances. For the Seminoles, it is win and you’re in. Currently undefeated, there’s no way the committee can keep them out of the playoffs if they win on Saturday. Things get a lot more interesting with quarterback Jordan Travis, unfortunately, going down for the season with an injury.

For the Cardinals, it would be a way to cap off a pretty storybook season. You have a school legend in Jeff Brohm looking to bring glory to his alma mater in his debut season as head coach. A lot of people questioned his move away from Purdue this offseason. This game. This game right here is why he left to come back home.

SEC: Georgia vs. Alabama

I know a lot of people might be shocked to see Georgia vs. Alabama second here. It’s Georgia vs. Alabama! The stakes are huge as they always are. Yes, this game is a must-watch affair. Surely, the eyes of the nation will be on Atlanta for this one.

Somehow, Georgia’s quest for a three-peat has somehow gone a bit under the radar. While the attention has been given to some other schools, some who may or may not have done some naughty things with stealing signs, Georgia has once again dominated. They are elite on offense, elite on defense, and undefeated. They are Georgia football.

Alabama, meanwhile, may not have the same championship contender feel to them this year as they normally do. That Week 2 loss to Texas really took some wind out of their sails. However, they are 11-1, and a win over top-ranked Georgia could possibly bring everyone’s dreaded possibility of Alabama back in the College Football Playoff.

Pac-12: Washington vs. Oregon

It’s almost hard for me not to get emotional about this game, and I think it will hit many college football fans on Friday night. This is the end of the Pac-12 as we know it. It’s been a heck of a season out on the west coast, culminating with the best conference championship game in the nation.

The Huskies are undefeated, Oregon’s lone loss coming against Washington. Both teams are ranked inside the top five. This game pretty much feels like the first playoff game of the college football season. Add in that there will be a battle between probable Heisman Finalists Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, and there’s not a better sendoff for the Pac-12. No better sendoff to the college football of old.

