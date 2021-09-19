WATCH: Zuerlein makes game-winning 56-yard FG to get first win of 2021

With 5:42 left in the game, the Chargers were celebrating a Jared Cook touchdown before an illegal shift penalty called it back. Linebacker Micah Parsons made a sack on third down and Los Angeles was forced to kick a field goal, which was made to knot the game at 17.

After the kick, quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense were set up at their own 13 with 3:45 left to close the game out with a game-winning score. After a scary third-down where running back Ezekiel Elliott made the catch to convert, the Cowboys began to chew the clock and only made it to the Los Angeles 38 thanks to some interesting clock management, giving kicker Greg Zuerlein a 56-yard kick to win it.

Zuerlein called game and the Cowboys escape from SoFi Stadium with a win to move to 1-1.